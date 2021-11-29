UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Think Investments LP raised its position in Humanigen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Humanigen by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,426 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Humanigen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

HGEN opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -1.87. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. Equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

