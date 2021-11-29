UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Provention Bio worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $24,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 125.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 187,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.02 on Monday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

