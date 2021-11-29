UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 760 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 793.29 ($10.36).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 499.80 ($6.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,506.74. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

