UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

