Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Umicore from €62.00 ($70.45) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Umicore in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Umicore stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 112,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

