Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) versus Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Head-To-Head Review

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.7% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 35.13% 17.75% 1.60% Capitol Federal Financial 26.57% 6.04% 0.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Capitol Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 2.91 -$1.52 billion $2.19 8.73 Capitol Federal Financial $286.27 million 5.68 $76.08 million $0.56 20.91

Capitol Federal Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Umpqua pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Umpqua and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 6 0 0 2.00 Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $19.92, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Capitol Federal Financial.

Summary

Umpqua beats Capitol Federal Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.