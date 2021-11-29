Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,518.00

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market cap of $287,664.53 and $23,518.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Chris McCann Collection alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.84 or 0.07600941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.14 or 0.99354171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Chris McCann Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Chris McCann Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Chris McCann Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.