UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives $10.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

UNCFF opened at $12.20 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

