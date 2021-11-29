United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

