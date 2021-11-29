UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $443.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

