UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.750-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion-$287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.02 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.100-$21.600 EPS.

UNH stock traded up $12.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $425.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $477.35.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

