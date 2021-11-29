Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.05

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 31826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

