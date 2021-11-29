Urus Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00235393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

