Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

USIO opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $814,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,255. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Usio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Usio by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in Usio by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Usio by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

