Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Hits $100.58 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $100.58 million and approximately $119,834.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00094597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.33 or 0.07715382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,130.82 or 0.99830780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 110,546,660 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

