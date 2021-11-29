Validity Market Cap Reaches $32.71 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $32.71 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $7.35 or 0.00012667 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.67 or 0.00736868 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,452,994 coins and its circulating supply is 4,449,705 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

