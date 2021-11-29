Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.