Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Dover Motorsports worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVD. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 14.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of DVD opened at $3.59 on Monday. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dover Motorsports’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.