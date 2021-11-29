Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 630,242 Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 412.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

