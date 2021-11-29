Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.02% of MoSys worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOSY stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.14. MoSys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

