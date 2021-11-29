Vanguard Group Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of The Dixie Group worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.63. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Dixie Group Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

