Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

In other TOMI Environmental Solutions news, CEO Dr. Halden Stuart Shane purchased 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

