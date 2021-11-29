Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 826 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $71.89 on Monday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.71.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

