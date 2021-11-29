Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.24 on Monday, reaching $448.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,190. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $328.80 and a 52-week high of $463.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

