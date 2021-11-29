Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.8% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

