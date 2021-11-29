Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 19.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,377. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.54 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

