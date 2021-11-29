Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VGR. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

