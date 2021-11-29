ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $7.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.85 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 billion to $28.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,091,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 263,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,233,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

