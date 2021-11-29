Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.12. 108,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

