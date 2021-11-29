Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 275,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 90,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 426,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619,609. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

