Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.25. 8,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,142. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

