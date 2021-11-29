Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Buys 5,000 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

VPG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. 31,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $478.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

