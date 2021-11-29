Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Buys 5,000 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.
VPG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. 31,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $478.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
