Visor.Finance (VISR) Price Reaches $1.33 on Top Exchanges

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $41.24 million and approximately $486,343.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,071 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

