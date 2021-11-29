VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,874,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE opened at $0.01 on Monday. VNUE has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

