VNX Exchange Price Tops $0.0376 on Major Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00042923 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00230665 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00089028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

