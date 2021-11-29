Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

