Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.87. 6,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

