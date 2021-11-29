Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Cut by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.81. 54,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,270. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.