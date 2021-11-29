Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

