Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Acquires 610 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 25.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 1st Source by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 1st Source by 186.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

