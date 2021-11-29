Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.97. 184,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,666,844. The company has a market cap of $942.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day moving average is $345.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

