Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $119.48. 2,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,850. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

