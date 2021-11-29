Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $49.06. 270,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,159,818. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.