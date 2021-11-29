Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 633 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,170,000.

SCHP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.34. 19,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,856. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05.

