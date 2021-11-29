Walter Rusnak Acquires 1,223 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,223 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $20,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Walter Rusnak purchased 777 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $13,154.61.

On Thursday, September 16th, Walter Rusnak purchased 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

PBHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

