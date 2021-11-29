Warburg Research Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €67.00 ($76.14) target price from Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.44 ($74.36).

ETR:VNA opened at €49.71 ($56.49) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

