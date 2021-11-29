Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $163.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

