Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 12.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) rose 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 574,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

