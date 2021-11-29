Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 12.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) rose 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 574,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
