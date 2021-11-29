Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
