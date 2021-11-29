Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Waterdrop worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.