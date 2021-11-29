Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,097 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $89,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

HON stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.